Original title: Mexico officially bids to host the 2036 Summer Olympics!There are 10 cities interested in applying

On October 26, the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Mexican Olympic Committee issued a joint statement, officially confirming that Mexico will bid for the 2036 Summer Olympics. Next, Mexico will set up a promotion committee on November 30, and then determine the specific bid city. Mexico City, the capital of Mexico, hosted the Summer Olympics in 1968, and Mexico is the first country to formally bid for the 2036 Summer Olympics.

Judging from the current progress, the bid for the 2036 Summer Olympics will not be “cold”.

South Korean media reported that a poll showed that more than 70% of Seoul residents supported Seoul’s bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympics. According to reports, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon plans to formally express his intention to the international community when he visits Europe in the near future. In addition to South Korea, Indonesia, also an Asian country, is also interested in bidding for the 2036 Summer Olympics. According to the British “Field Insider” website, Nusantara, as the new capital of Indonesia, the local government has planned to build a large number of sports facilities, including a new national football training base.

According to Reuters, in September this year, Egyptian Youth and Sports Minister Subushi announced during a meeting with International Olympic Committee President Bach that the Egyptian President has approved Egypt’s bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympics. Bach said that the construction of the Egyptian Olympic Sports City facilities meets the conditions for hosting the Olympic Games in Egypt. If the bid is successful, Egypt will become the first Arab and African country to host the Olympic Games.

At present, the bidding process for the 2036 Summer Olympics has not yet opened. According to the British sports portal Inside the Games, citing the speech of the Director-General of the International Olympic Committee Christopher DeKeper at the National Olympic Committee Association General Assembly, 10 The country’s Olympic Committee is interested in hosting the 2036 Summer Olympics. In addition to Mexico, South Korea, Indonesia and Egypt, Germany, Turkey, Russia and other countries are also interested in bidding, and the final winning city plan will be announced between 2025 and 2029.