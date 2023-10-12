Mexico Prepares for Rare Annular Solar Eclipse: Here’s What You Need to Know

Mexico Prepares for Rare Annular Solar Eclipse

On the morning of Saturday, October 14, Mexico is set to witness a rare astronomical event – an annular solar eclipse. This phenomenon occurs when the Moon aligns itself between the Earth and the Sun from its farthest point, resulting in a partial obstruction of the Sun’s view. The last recorded annular solar eclipse in Mexico was over three decades ago, in 1991.

Certain regions in Mexico, specifically Campeche, Yucatán, and Quintana Roo, will experience the eclipse as an annular eclipse of the Sun, where the Moon will block approximately 97 percent of the solar disk. This occurrence will undoubtedly attract the attention of astronomers and skywatchers across the country.

However, it is crucial to observe the eclipse safely. Experts strongly advise using solar filters or sunglasses with an opacity rating of 12 or higher. Creating a camera obscura with a small opening or using buckets to observe the reflection are other viable options. It is crucial not to use welding glasses and instead opt for appropriate devices to protect one’s eyes and avoid potential health problems.

For those in the State of Mexico, the eclipse will begin around 9:36 a.m. and conclude around 12:50 p.m. In municipalities such as Chimalhuacán, Ecatepec, Naucalpan, Nezahualcóyotl, and Toluca, visibility will range between 68% and 71%. The Toluca Valley Astronomical Association highlights that the pinnacle of the solar eclipse will take place at 11:08 a.m., lasting approximately three hours and eight minutes.

The eclipse’s path will extend from Mexico through Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama before reaching the southern part of the continent. Among the South American countries, Colombia and the central-northern region of Brazil are considered ideal places to observe the phenomenon, with visibility rates reaching around 90%.

Venezuela residents can also enjoy the spectacle, with visibility levels ranging from 60% to 80% based on location. Ecuador is expected to witness the eclipse at around 70%, while northern Bolivia and Peru will experience a visibility range of 50% to 70%. However, Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, and Paraguay will have limited visibility during the event.

This annular solar eclipse presents a thrilling celestial phenomenon for Mexicans and neighboring countries to behold. It serves as a reminder of the wonders of our universe and the importance of observing such events safely.

