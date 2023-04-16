Home » Mexico, seven people killed in a water park: a 7-year-old boy among the victims
Mexico, seven people killed in a water park: a 7-year-old boy among the victims

CORTAZAR. A group made up of several armed men stormed a resort in central Mexico where dozens of people were spending the weekend, opened fire and killed six adults (three men and three women) and a 7-year-old boy, according to reports by local authorities.

Officials in the municipality of Cortazar in the state of Guanajuato said an eighth person was seriously injured in the attack on the La Palma water park-resort.

There are no passages in the statement about possible motive. After the shooting, the attackers took their security cameras with them before fleeing, officials said. A video posted on social media shows several people in bathing suits running around crying, screaming and hugging their children. Mexican soldiers and police, aided by a helicopter, are looking for the attackers.

Guanajuato, an agricultural and industrial center, has been Mexico’s most violent state for years. The Jalisco Nueva Generacion drug cartel is feuding with several local criminal groups, including the Santa Rosa de Lima cartel, which is reportedly backed by the Sinaloa cartel.

