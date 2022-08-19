Home World Mexico, the massacre of 43 students in Ayotzinapa was a “state crime”
Mexico, the massacre of 43 students in Ayotzinapa was a "state crime"

Mexico, the massacre of 43 students in Ayotzinapa was a “state crime”

A “state crime”. Thus, in three words, the Commission for Truth and Access to Justice, commissioned three and a half years ago by the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, defines the disappearance of the 43 students of the Isidro Burgos normal school in Ayotzinapa on 26 September 2014 in Iguala. A drastic and finally clear conclusion in the well of lies and misdirections that have marked this infinite thriller.

