The government authorities of the state of Sinaloa and the city of Culiacan, Mexico, suspended the activities of the public administration and asked the population not to leave their homes. The request follows retaliatory actions in Culiacan by members of the narco cartels following the arrest today of Ovidio Guzman, son of boss Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman. “Accidents and roadblocks are taking place in different parts of the city, we ask the citizens not to go out,” Sinaloa Security Minister Cristobal Castañeda wrote on Twitter. The authorities have also ordered the closure of the Sinaloa airport.

The arrest took place in the town of Culiacan, capital of the state of Sinaloa, thanks to the intervention of elite troops. Ovidio Guzman, the media report, has already been transported to a maximum security prison.

