Mexico throws a Molotov cocktail in a bar out of spite. At least 11 dead in the fire

A fire caused by what authorities called “a kind of Molotov cocktail” killed 11 today in a bar in the city of San Luis Río Colorado in the Mexican state of Sonora, according to the state attorney general.

In a statement released on social media, the prosecutor adds that, in the early hours of this Saturday, an individual “apparently with a high degree of drunkenness” threw an incendiary object against the doors of the establishment, after being expelled from the premises. The versions of the witnesses cited by the prosecution say that the man had been removed from the place for having “disrespected some women”. The prosecutor also announced that investigations are underway for the identification and arrest of the suspect.

