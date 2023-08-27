Mexico Tops List of Best Countries for Expats in Annual Expat Insider Report

Mexico Tops List of Best Countries for Expats: Expat Insider Report

Mexico has claimed the top spot on this year’s Expat Insider report by Internations, ranking as the best country for expatriates. The report surveyed over 12,000 expats from 171 nationalities living in 172 countries or territories to assess various aspects such as cost of living, housing, and internet availability. Mexico has consistently ranked in the top five since 2014.

According to the report, Mexico excels in categories such as ease of finding accommodation, local friendliness, and making new friends. Seventy-five percent of expatriates in Mexico found it easy to make local friends compared to the global average of 43%. The country’s friendly and warm people, as well as its rich culture and history, were highlighted as major draws for expats. Additionally, Mexico offers a diverse range of landscapes, climates, and gastronomy, making it an appealing destination for foreigners.

Spain ranked second on the list for its quality of life, leisure opportunities, and pleasant climate. Cities like Valencia and Malaga were highlighted for their sunny weather and average temperatures of 18ºC. Expats appreciated the Mediterranean influences on cuisine, landscapes, and architecture. However, the report noted that salaries in Spain tend to be lower compared to other European countries, and bureaucracy can be a challenge for independent workers.

Panama secured the third spot on the list due to its ease of finding accommodation, making friends, and welcoming culture. The country also offers a digital nomad visa and ranks 11th in the climate and weather conditions subcategory.

Bahrain was the only Middle Eastern country to make it to the top ten, rising 19 places from the previous year. It ranked highly in the personal finance index, with expatriates valuing the cost of living and expressing satisfaction with their financial situation. Bahrain also scored well in administrative processes, digital access, and language, making it easy for expats to settle in the country.

Overall, the Expat Insider report provided insights into the best countries for expatriates based on various aspects affecting their quality of life. It highlighted Mexico as the top destination for its friendliness, cultural richness, and ease of finding accommodation, while Spain, Panama, and Bahrain also emerged as favorable locations for expats seeking a new home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

