Mexico-USA: the damned of the border

The testimony of a Hope Border Institute operator on the border between Mexico and the United States, where thousands of migrants arrive every day in search of a better life across the border. But the rules for applying for asylum are increasingly restrictive…

Mayte Elizalde is a young operator of Hope Border Institute, a humanitarian organization based in the Texan city of El Paso, on the border with Mexico. On the other side of the Rio Grande rises Ciudad Juarez, where masses of men, women and children are concentrated who arrived after an exhausting and risky journey through Central America fleeing extreme violence, poverty and natural disasters, with the mirage of a new life in the United States. But the new rules for seeking asylum in the country are even stricter than in the past: in the last episode of the season Mayte, herself the daughter of Mexican immigrants, tells The end of the earth its story and the commitment of Hope Border Institute, together with the diocese of El Paso, to alleviate the suffering of migrants and promote a culture of solidarity on both sides of the border.