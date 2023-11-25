Mexico would have stopped the deportations of Cubans for the moment

The Mexican government has temporarily stopped deportation flights of Cubans back to the island, according to sources close to the National Migration Institute (INM). This decision comes amid attempts by Cubans to enter the United States through the southern border. The information was first reported by independent media outlet 14 y medio.

It was revealed by an anonymous source that the INM contracts commercial flights with airlines such as Viva Aerobus or Magnicharters and pays $237 for each Cuban migrant returned to Cuba. This year, several flights have been made with a total of 789 Cubans on board, costing the Mexican government almost $187,000.

Deported Cubans are reportedly forced to sign a voluntary return request document, but many of them are unaware that their destination is Havana. However, there is currently no list of foreigners pending deportation, and the flight scheduled for November 16 was canceled, extending the deportation of Cubans to the island for the moment.

Some specialists suggest that the suspension of air deportations could be related to the recent death of an undocumented Cuban in the custody of the INM while he was being transferred to Cuba. The last deportation flight of Cubans from Mexico occurred on November 15, in a context where the island’s government has called on the United States to expel illegal migrants who arrive at its borders.

According to the Ministry of the Interior in Cuba, 43 Cuban citizens arrived at the José Martí International Airport on November 15, returned by the Mexican authorities. On a previous flight, 112 Cubans had to return to the island as part of the agreements between both countries. The Ministry of the Interior noted that 5,103 irregular migrants were returned in 2023 from different nations in the region.