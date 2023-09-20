Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Secretary Expresses Gratitude for Invitation to G77 plus China Summit in Cuba

Mexico Expresses Gratitude for G77 plus China Invitation, Plans to Contribute to Global South’s Agenda

Mexico’s Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Alicia Bárcena Ibarra, expressed her honor at Mexico’s invitation to the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Group of 77 (G77) plus China, held in Havana, Cuba on September 15 and 16. Bárcena also expressed her gratitude to President Miguel Díaz-Canel for the political gesture.

Bárcena emphasized the significance of the G77 plus China in the international arena, noting it as the coordination mechanism that brings together the largest number of states and addresses urgent and crucial issues on the international agenda, especially those concerning the global south.

To enhance Mexico’s support for the G77 plus China, Bárcena informed the Cuban government that Mexico would analyze the group’s agenda to identify areas where Mexico can contribute and unite with a single voice. This move aims to strengthen the negotiating position of the G77 plus China in the complex international scenario.

Before actively participating in the G77 plus China debates, Mexico will undertake an important exercise to identify relevant topics and forums. The country reaffirms its commitment to building bridges among international actors and offering its accumulated experience from various groups it is part of, where it has successfully brought positions closer together.

Mentioning Mexico’s history of diplomacy, which prioritizes consensus-building and promoting alliances, Bárcena expressed a desire to give a voice to all countries in the south and contribute to inclusive and sustainable development.

Once the internal process of identifying topics and forums is completed, Mexico will formally request to participate in the work of the G77 plus China, further strengthening its commitment to the group’s goals.