For the first time a woman will head Mexico’s Supreme Court, after Monday Norm Lucia Pina she was elected president amid controversy over allegations of plagiarism against a rival candidate.

The 63-year-old constitutional law specialist welcomed the opportunity to “break what felt like an inaccessible glass ceiling”. Pina, who has defended abortion rights and is committed to fighting gender-based violence, won the votes of six of the 11 Supreme Court justices.

The election to replace Arturo Zaldivar was rocked by allegations that Supreme Court Justice Yasmin Esquivel, another candidate for the post, plagiarized his senior thesis in 1987.

Esquivel is seen as close to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who dismissed the allegations as an attack on him but pledged to acknowledge the outcome of the vote.
“We will never wage war on the judiciary,” he said.

Esquivel denied the allegations, prompted by an analysis by a professor at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, and accused another lawyer of copying parts of his thesis.
Local media reported on Monday that the Mexico City prosecutor’s office cleared Esquivel of plagiarism, although there was no official announcement.

