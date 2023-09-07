Mexico’s Supreme Court has decriminalized abortion throughout the country

Two years after a unanimous vote to decriminalize abortion in the northern Mexican state of Coahuila, Mexico’s Supreme Court has decriminalized abortion across the country. Until September 2021, abortion was illegal in Mexico in almost all states, and in some it was punishable by up to 30 years in prison. The sentence had started a long process of decriminalization in all states: in the few where it was still illegal, it will no longer be.

Under the ruling, which removes the crime of abortion from the federal penal code, the federal public health service and any federal health institution will have to offer abortions to anyone who requests it.

In recent years, as many parts of the United States have begun to severely restrict access to abortion for their female citizens, several Latin American countries have decided to relax their restrictions on the matter. Following the overturning of Roe v. Wade (who sanctioned the right to abortion throughout the United States) last June, many women living in the south of the country they began to travel towards Mexican states where abortion is legal to terminate one’s pregnancies.

