Mfe-Mediaset reduces the rise on the Stock Exchange, B shares +3.1% – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – MILAN, JUNE 12 – The galaxy of Berlusconi family companies listed on the Stock Exchange are reducing their increases after the outburst following the news of the former prime minister’s death.



At Piazza Affari, B shares with ten voting rights gain 3.1% to €0.71 and A shares with one voting right rise by 6.4% to €0.50. Mondadori advances with an increase of 1.3% to 1.97 euros. Banca Mediolanum was down (-0.3%), in which Fininvest holds a 30% stake. (HANDLE).

