MI6 Chief Accuses China’s Xi Jinping of Being Complicit in Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

Title: MI6 Chief Accuses China‘s Xi Jinping of Being “Absolutely Complicit” in Russia’s Ukraine Invasion

Subtitle: British intelligence intensifies focus on China amid rising concerns

MI6 Chief Richard Moore has accused China‘s President Xi Jinping of being “absolutely complicit” in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Moore made the remarks during an event hosted by Politico in Prague, where he disclosed that China had fully supported Russia diplomatically and parroted the country’s narratives in global forums. He also revealed that the MI6 now dedicates more resources to China than any other mission, emphasizing the importance of understanding China‘s intentions and capabilities.

Moore highlighted the signing of an “unlimited” alliance between Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin shortly before the invasion. According to The Guardian, he claimed that China had abstained from important votes at the United Nations, echoing Russian propaganda and blaming NATO for the conflict. The MI6 chief expressed his concern by stating, “They have fully backed the Russians diplomatically, they have abstained from key votes in the United Nations, they have absolutely cynically parroted all the Russian tropes.”

In an unexpected turn of events, Moore invited Russians appalled by the invasion to collaborate with the United Kingdom’s intelligence services. Speaking from the British ambassador’s residence in Prague, he extended an invitation to those who are “silently horrified” by the actions of their Armed Forces, which have resulted in the displacement of innocent families and the kidnapping of thousands of children.

Addressing the recent failed rebellion of the Wagner Group mercenaries’ head, Yevgeny Prigozhin, Moore claimed it demonstrated cracks within the Kremlin and the destabilizing impact of the ongoing conflict on Putin’s power. Moore stated that Putin allowed Prigozhin to flee to Belarus to save himself, further highlighting fissures in the Kremlin’s inner circle.

The MI6 chief expressed his confusion over the changing dynamics and acknowledged the difficulty in interpreting Putin’s actions, stating, “There are some things that are even a bit difficult for the head of MI6 to interpret, in terms of who is in and who is out.” Moore also noted that the departure of the Wagner Group mercenaries from Ukraine has weakened Russia’s position on the battlefield, with Ukrainian troops making significant ground gains.

Furthermore, Moore pointed out the consequences of Russia’s invasion on its traditional allies, such as Iran, where authorities are divided over continuing to supply weapons to the Russian side. The MI6 chief cautioned that Putin’s military intervention in Ukraine had wider implications beyond the region.

As tensions rise in the face of Russian aggression and China‘s complicity, Moore emphasized the need for international cooperation to address these concerns effectively. The MI6’s intensified focus on China highlights the critical role played by the country and its leader, Xi Jinping, in key global issues.

Note: This article is based on statements made by MI6 Chief Richard Moore and reports from various sources.

