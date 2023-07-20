MI6 Chief Confirms Putin’s Deal with Wagner Leader, Prigozhin, in Rare Speech

Title: MI6 Chief Reveals Details of Kremlin-Private Military Group Deal

Prague – In an unprecedented speech delivered in Prague, Richard Moore, the chief of the UK’s MI6, confirmed Western intelligence’s knowledge of a deal between Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the private military group Wagner, and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The agreement was reached to halt Prigozhin’s advance on Moscow during the failed June 24 rebellion. Moore’s remarks shed light on the inner workings of the Kremlin and the shifting loyalties within its walls.

Moore reflected on the events of June 24, stating that Prigozhin went from being seen as a traitor during breakfast to receiving a pardon before dinner. Just days later, he was invited to the Kremlin for a meeting with Putin, leaving even the head of MI6 puzzled as to who was considered in or out of favor.

Responding to questions regarding Prigozhin’s well-being, Moore revealed that the Wagner leader was still “out there,” according to the MI6’s available information, despite the abrupt silence of his audio messages on Telegram.

While Western intelligence agencies are cautious about commenting on the failed rebellion, fearing they might be seen as endorsing Russia’s narrative of Western interference, Moore’s on-camera speech served as a rare opportunity to highlight the vulnerability Putin displayed during the crisis.

Opening his address in Prague, Moore made an impassioned appeal to Russians who were “silently horrified” by the destruction inflicted on Ukrainian cities by Russian armed forces. In his plea, he invited them to spy for Britain, promising that their secrets would remain secure and emphasizing the shared goal of ending the bloodshed.

Moreover, Moore addressed the involvement of other nations in the Ukrainian conflict. He accused China of being complicit due to its continued support for Putin, while also revealing divisions caused by Iran’s backing of Russia. Moore suggested that Iran’s main motivation was monetary gain, as it sought to capitalize on the conflict through the sale of remaining military assets.

The speech, taking place in Prague, the last European capital Russian tanks reached before Ukraine, underscored the global geopolitical upheaval unleashed by the Russian invasion.

Although Moore refrained from passing judgment on the fate of the Wagner mercenary group, he noted that its activities appeared to be shifting away from Ukraine and toward elements in Belarus.

In conclusion, Moore’s revelations provided a rare glimpse into the inner workings and vulnerabilities of the Kremlin, shedding light on the extent of the alliance between Putin and Prigozhin while highlighting the ongoing complexities of the Ukrainian conflict.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

