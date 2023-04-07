Home World Mia Borisavljević’s husband Bojan in a swimsuit Entertainment
World

Mia Borisavljević’s husband Bojan in a swimsuit Entertainment

by admin
Mia Borisavljević’s husband Bojan in a swimsuit Entertainment

Mia Borisavljević’s husband, singer Bojan Boki Grujić, shared a photo in a bathing suit and set the networks on fire.

Source: Instagram/miaborisavljevic

Both of them are very active on the networks, but as Mia has so far led the way in the posts, the real enthusiasm arose when Bojan also posted photos from warm regions on his Instagram. And what kind! He shared shots where he posed in the pooland his appearance did not leave anyone indifferent.

It is known that Mia and Bojan are very dedicated to their appearance, and they train hard and take care of their diet, which is definitely visible. Mia is considered one of the most beautiful singers on the scene, and the singer’s nude photos triggered an avalanche of reactions.

Ice it up:

And Mia:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

You may also like

Start card with 100 GB | MobIT

Jeff Goldblum, crítica de su disco Plays Well...

“Berlusconi reacts well to treatment”, Emilio Fede sends...

Saša Dončić on the arrival of Luka in...

Udinese-Monza / Ballot in attack for Palladino: Petagna...

High-speed accident, fear of an overturned car (PHOTO)

Bird flu epidemic continues to spread in Japan-...

Udinese – Tomorrow we play / The latest...

LEASYS / Rome-Paris: the new European mobility player...

Partizan Monaco live broadcast livestream Sportklub Euroleague match...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy