The blue wins in three sets – all at tie break – after three and a half hours of play. Immediately eliminate Cocciaretto and Paolini
One victory and two defeats for the Italian players on the opening day of the Miami Open, the third WTA 1000 of the season, broadcast live on SuperTennis and SuperTennix. A painful, very painful success, but for this reason even more beautiful and exciting, for Camila Giorgi, n.44 in the ranking, who beat the eternal Estonian Kaia Kanepi, 37 years old and n. 57 WTA: the 31-year-old from Macerata won the match in 3 sets (7-6 (4) 6-7 (4) 7-6 (4) ) in over three and a half hours of play. A battle, in the true sense of the word, a game that perfectly reflected what the two players are: very strong, fickle, devastating but with equally devastating ups and downs within a match (for themselves). A match that will certainly be appreciated by tennis fans, and in the end Camila had the upper hand, better than her opponent in two out of three tie breaks. Now Camila will face the Belarusian Victoria Azarenka, n.14, champion in 2009, 2011 and 2016 in the second round.
The two knockouts
—
Nothing to do instead for Elisabetta Cocciaretto, n.49 of the ranking, opposed to the Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk, n.38 WTA, who conquered her first trophy on the major circuit three weeks ago on the hard courts in Austin, and one of the most in form of the moment, at least on some level. The 20-year-old from Kiev won, 6-3 6-2, in one hour and 18 minutes, thanks to a break in the first set and two in the second, without the 22-year-old from Fermo being able to do much to counter the Ukrainian. Also out Jasmine Paolini, No. 71 WTA, who is reassembled by Mirjam Bjorklund, No. 149 in the ranking (and girlfriend of Denis Shapovalov, today in the stands), promoted from the qualifiers: the Swede finished 4-6 6-4 6 -4, after two hours and 22 minutes of play, signing his first victory in a 1000m.
March 22, 2023 (change March 22, 2023 | 00:19)
© breaking latest news