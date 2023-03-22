One victory and two defeats for the Italian players on the opening day of the Miami Open, the third WTA 1000 of the season, broadcast live on SuperTennis and SuperTennix. A painful, very painful success, but for this reason even more beautiful and exciting, for Camila Giorgi, n.44 in the ranking, who beat the eternal Estonian Kaia Kanepi, 37 years old and n. 57 WTA: the 31-year-old from Macerata won the match in 3 sets (7-6 (4) 6-7 (4) 7-6 (4) ) in over three and a half hours of play. A battle, in the true sense of the word, a game that perfectly reflected what the two players are: very strong, fickle, devastating but with equally devastating ups and downs within a match (for themselves). A match that will certainly be appreciated by tennis fans, and in the end Camila had the upper hand, better than her opponent in two out of three tie breaks. Now Camila will face the Belarusian Victoria Azarenka, n.14, champion in 2009, 2011 and 2016 in the second round.