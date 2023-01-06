At least 10 people have been injured in a shooting outside Miami during the filming of a music video by Moroccan-American rapper French Montana.

The shooting occurred last night in the city of Miami Gardens, about 30 kilometers north of Miami, Florida, the local police department said in a statement.

“We have been told that more people have been affected,” the department said, adding that the victims have been taken to area hospitals.

The Miami Herald newspaper reported that the incident occurred following an altercation between two groups of people. Rapper Ced Mogul told NBC 6 that he heard several gunshots. «At least 13, 14, 15 gunshots. They were very fast, they looked like an assault rifle,” Mogul said.

Police have not yet confirmed the identity of the victims or released any further details. According to the Miami Herald, six people were transported to the hospital and four reached a medical center on their own.

French Montana, whose official name is Karim Kharbouch, was born in Morocco and immigrated to New York with his parents as a teenager. The 38-year-old rapper released his debut album «My French» in 2013.