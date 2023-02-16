The Bearded Ladies, the Swedish team already author of the highly appreciated Mutan Year Zero: Road to Edentoday revealed the gameplay of their new game Miasma Chronicles with a long demonstration from the Alpha version of the title showing us navigating the world and fighting. Obviously the similarities with their previous title, from the point of view of the mechanics, are evident.

Find the gameplay below, preceded by official information on the title:

In the not too distant future. America has been torn apart by a savage force known only as “Miasma”. We meet Elvis, a young man brought to the mining town of Sedentary as a child. Left by his mother in the care of an older robotic “brother” and equipped with a mysterious glove with which he can control the Miasma. Join the brothers on a quest across a post-apocalyptic wasteland to find the answers they crave. Answers that could change the course of human history forever. From the creators of Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden comes a beautifully crafted tactical adventure you won’t forget. Main features Real-time exploration meets turn-based tactical combat with RPG elements.

Explore rich and evocative environments while meeting extravagant characters.

Upgradeable weapons and skills give your heroes an edge in combat.

An engaging fantasy story, through which the truth behind the Miasma is discovered.