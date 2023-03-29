Home World mica berić on referees on partisan barcelona | Sports
World

mica berić on referees on partisan barcelona | Sports

by admin
mica berić on referees on partisan barcelona | Sports

The legendary ace of Partizan fiercely criticized the work of the referees in the match against Barcelona.

Izvor: Sportclub/Screenshot

Partizan’s legendary ace Miroslav Mića Berić severely criticized the work of the referees in the match between the black and whites and Barcelona, ​​in which the Spanish team achieved victory. In the “Sport Club” studio, he particularly criticized the trial of the arbitrator from Israel.

I never talked about the refereeing and I never opened the studio with that, nor do I want to diminish Barcelona’s well-deserved victory, but the Israeli referee… I haven’t seen a more tendentious refereeing in a long time, at home and at the right moments. That at the end, when the pull towards Partizan started, so that the scoreboard would look different. It was really… Tendential“, said Berić.

I would also ask the Euroleague publicly how much life Šarunas Jasikevičius has and how much pressure he can put on the referees. At the same time, he put the greatest pressure on the Israeli referee when he called a foul in favor of Partizan. Authority is important, but it is known that Željko has four times more authority than all the coaches, so what should he do, to trip up the referees? Jasikevicius was tolerated when Partizan came close to three points. I don’t think I’ll ever mention this again after this“.

The compensation is obvious. Later in the match, the statistics were filled in, so that the difference would not be big, but it is also obvious from the sidelines. We have had more difficult defeats, this is a normal defeat, but did I ever mention the refereeing? I had to say something“, Berić added.

See also  Study: Pfizer vaccine is as effective as 93% in preventing youth hospitalization-8world

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!

You may also like

Russian soldiers complained to Putin Info

Russia tests Moskit anti-ship missiles in the Sea...

Myanmar military disbands Aung San Suu Kyi’s National...

Israel, protests subside but the crisis for Netanyahu...

the first, brilliant winter sports season comes to...

Procurement, here is the code of discord: “A...

ECB, car accident for Lagarde: «Slightly injured, she...

Usa Japan, what the agreement on minerals for...

Night of fear in Molise, earthquake of magnitude...

Mexico, massacre of migrants: a video nails the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy