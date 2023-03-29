The legendary ace of Partizan fiercely criticized the work of the referees in the match against Barcelona.

Izvor: Sportclub/Screenshot

Partizan’s legendary ace Miroslav Mića Berić severely criticized the work of the referees in the match between the black and whites and Barcelona, ​​in which the Spanish team achieved victory. In the “Sport Club” studio, he particularly criticized the trial of the arbitrator from Israel.

“I never talked about the refereeing and I never opened the studio with that, nor do I want to diminish Barcelona’s well-deserved victory, but the Israeli referee… I haven’t seen a more tendentious refereeing in a long time, at home and at the right moments. That at the end, when the pull towards Partizan started, so that the scoreboard would look different. It was really… Tendential“, said Berić.

“I would also ask the Euroleague publicly how much life Šarunas Jasikevičius has and how much pressure he can put on the referees. At the same time, he put the greatest pressure on the Israeli referee when he called a foul in favor of Partizan. Authority is important, but it is known that Željko has four times more authority than all the coaches, so what should he do, to trip up the referees? Jasikevicius was tolerated when Partizan came close to three points. I don’t think I’ll ever mention this again after this“.

“The compensation is obvious. Later in the match, the statistics were filled in, so that the difference would not be big, but it is also obvious from the sidelines. We have had more difficult defeats, this is a normal defeat, but did I ever mention the refereeing? I had to say something“, Berić added.

