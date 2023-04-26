Miccichè points to the Center, “There is plenty of space in Sicily”, on the scrapping of the political clash with Cuffaro

by blogsicilia.it – ​​44 seconds ago

He was not present at the last Forza Italia convention, last Saturday in Palermo, which welcomed Giancarlo Cancelleri. An absence, if your name is Gianfranco Miccichè, impossible to notice, since we are talking about the man…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Miccichè points to the Center, “There is so much space in Sicily”, on the scrapping of the political clash with Cuffaro appeared 44 seconds ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».