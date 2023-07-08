Home » Michael Jordan in Palermo, the NBA legend in Marina di Villa Igiea
World

Michael Jordan in Palermo, the NBA legend in Marina di Villa Igiea

by admin
Michael Jordan in Palermo, the NBA legend in Marina di Villa Igiea

by palermotoday.it – ​​4 hours ago

One of the greatest sportsmen of all time is on holiday in Palermo. On board a dream yacht, Michael Jordan, basketball legend, landed today in Marina di Villa Igiea. The former Chicago Bulls star has been immortalized several times by onlookers who intercepted him on the pier…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Michael Jordan in Palermo, the NBA legend in Marina di Villa Igiea appeared 4 hours ago on the online newspaper palermotoday.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  ENERGY TRANSITION How is the transport sector doing? The point of Starace (UNRAE) and Giorda (ANFIA) - News

You may also like

Sangiuliano’s gaffe, in the jury of the Strega...

Venezuelan Opponent Delsa Solórzano Calls for Debate on...

Weather forecast July 8, 2023 | weather forecast

Record High Temperatures and Low Antarctic Sea Ice:...

Russia raises the issue of the Constitutional Court...

South Korean Fishermen Protest Against Discharge of Sewage...

China-Afghanistan, an alliance that smacks of resource strategy....

This is a car that was stolen from...

US Launches New Parole Program for Family Reunification...

Biden: “The last stocks of US chemical weapons...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy