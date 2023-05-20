Michelangelo’s David, Scotland censors restaurant advertisements

Michelangelo’s David is in the sights again. An image of the symbol of Renaissance male beauty was deemed inappropriate for underground Glasgow, Scotland due to the statue’s nudity. The ad was for the Barolo restaurant in central Glasgow, which is part of the Drg group of hospitality establishments.

The poster showed David eating a slice of pizza and carried the phrase “There is nothing more Italian”. The company that manages the advertising spaces of the Glasgow underground rejected the initial image of David proposed by Barolo, requesting a second version after the stickers of the Italian flag on the groin area «were not big enough», declared the manager of the sales and marketing of the Drg Group.

The director of the Drg Group, Mario Gizzi, said his company was “bewildered” by the initial decision. “It’s a globally recognized work of art,” he said. “It’s shown in schools. People from all over the world travel to see her in Florence. We are no longer in 1500, but in 2023. Are we really saying that Glaswegians can’t stand to see a naked statue?’ The final Barolo restaurant commercial, fully reprinted and approved by Global for display, features the marble sculpture cut to the waist.

It is not the first time that the statue of David has been at the center of controversy. An American teacher was forced to quit last month for showing her 11-year-old students pictures of this work.

Photographs considered pornographic by the parents of some students, who reported the episode to the principal and led to the teacher’s removal.