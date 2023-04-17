MICHELIN ITALIA / International Media Day: Cuneo site chosen for the first edition – Companies

Michelin has chosen its industrial site in Cuneo, the largest car tire manufacturing plant in Western Europe, as well as one of the most modern, to organize the first edition of its International Media Day, held recently and dedicated to two strategic transformations for the Group: 1- The transformation of the tire market in the face of the new needs of motorists and industrial vehicle drivers, manufacturers and climate change; 2- The transformation of its production sites in the face of new human, technological and environmental challenges.

On this occasion, Michelin reaffirmed its environmental commitment and, more specifically, its goal of making all its tires with 100% sustainable materials, by 2050. Next June 15, another event will follow where particular attention will be focused on another, no less important, production site: we are talking about the Alessandria plant, leader and expert in the production of truck tyres.