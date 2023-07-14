MICHELIN ITALIA Matteo De Tomasi is the new President and Chief Executive Officer – Companies

Matteo De Tomasi is the new Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Michelin Italiana SpA. From 13 July he took over from Simone Miatton, who leaves the command of the Group in Italy to join the Human Resources Management team at the Corporate level, covering the role of Employee Experience Manager for the entire Michelin Group.

An economics graduate from the University of Parma, Matteo De Tomasi also holds an Executive Masters in Business Administration from the Imperial College Business School in London.

He joined Michelin at the beginning of 2020 as Global Account Manager for the Truck and Bus business line, he previously gained experience abroad in Switzerland, France and Great Britain, holding roles in marketing and sales for important companies such as Hexagon, Armstrong World Industries and Hilti Great Britain.

Since November 2022 he has been the Commercial Director of Michelin Italiana SpA for the countries of Italy and Malta, a position he still holds today.

