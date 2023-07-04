Michelle Causo, after the murder the killer tried to clean the horror apartment

The horror house in via Giuseppe Dusmet could hide other mysteries. And other keys to complete the picture in which the murder of Michelle Causo was committed. So much so that ODS, arrested for the crime that he also confessed to, tried to clean up the traces of what he had done, without completely succeeding. This is what emerges from the ongoing police investigation.

The drug trail

In the Primavalle apartment where the 17-year-old was stabbed to death for a drug debt that the killer owed to her – according to the latter’s version, currently the only one available – the investigators of the Flying Squad and the Scientific Police could return perhaps this week to collect new elements to compare with the statements made by the boy before the investigating judge during the validation of the arrest. Envelopes, sheets and blankets found in the trolley used to transport the body of the 17-year-old are also being examined and which could have been used by ODS to partially clean the blood-stained floor. However, this attempt also failed, such as that of having the body of the minor hidden.

Michelle’s grandfather’s pain

“Everyone loved Michelle. Michelle was a sweet girl, she had a heart ». This is how her grandfather Elio Bertoneri remembers her in front of the «Gassman» institute in Primavalle at her initiative to remember her granddaughter. «She helped everyone with a smile and with her kindness she helped people who did what they did to her. My wife and I raised her from the first vaccine and we were parents and grandparents – says the former Finance non-commissioned officer -. My wife died seven months ago and now I’m starting over with pain, sadness, anguish and anger. What do I say to young people? Don’t listen to people you don’t care about.”

The memory of friends

Among the first to arrive yesterday in front of Michelle’s school was her boyfriend Flavio, with the T-shirt with the photo of the 17-year-old and the words “My love”. With him a hundred boys with balloons, banners and flowers. «She was the soul of the class – says moved E., 17, her schoolmate -. I’m happy to see, as well as friends and acquaintances, the rest of the community of Primavalle». Among the banners, the one with the inscription “With Michelle in my heart” stands out. You victims never again ».

Michelle’s mother: «She was a mature girl»

«She was always ready to give advice, she was a mature girl – recalls her mother, Daniela -. The last time I spoke to her that morning it was 10, I wanted to know how she went with her dad who had to go to hospital. I told her that when we saw each other again, we would start being together again. We talked about everything, because kids have to trust only their families.”

The school teacher: «Michelle was tenacious, but fragile»

To reiterate that Michelle had had a complicated life is also her professor Luisa De Acutis, teacher of motor sciences at the «Gassman». “As a school we give our heart and soul, the family is the basis, but it cannot work miracles – says the teacher -. Michelle had accumulated many absences lately and had finally brought a medical certificate. She was a participatory girl, tenacious, but also fragile. She was bored at volleyball and at a certain point she crushed: either point or net. From October 2022, then she, with the death of her grandmother, she felt a lot of pain ».

“This story is a defeat for everyone”

In addition to the mayor Roberto Gualtieri, the governor Francesco Rocca, a representation of the Capitoline Assembly with the president Svetlana Celli, the anti-drug parish priest of San Basilio, Don Antonio Coluccia, who arrived in Primavalle with the escort, also took part in the evening torchlight vigil. Just as he had done a few days ago in Casal Palocco at the procession for little Manuel. “Love life, made up of values, sacrifice and goals”, says the priest while the mayor underlines: “We feel the duty to prevent and repress all forms of violence against women. We believe it is a great cultural task». And the president of the Region comments: «We have to reflect on this defeat that belongs to everyone. I agree with Michelle’s family that this crime could have happened anywhere, it’s not the neighborhood which, too, faces many daily challenges.”

