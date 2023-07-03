Michelle Causo was perhaps still alive when the killer left the house: “The killer sought help”

The links with the Primavalle pushers, the murder weapon, the role of any supporters. But also the true motive of the murder, what preceded it and what happened after the tragic end of Michelle Causo. The aspects to be clarified in a mystery that shocked the capital and which, beyond the confession of ODS, could still reserve surprises.

Three hours of hole

Starting with the fact that Michelle’s underage killer remained alone in the house with the young girl’s body for about three hours. Not only. It is not clear whether the 17-year-old was still alive when ODS left her mother’s apartment in Rome in via Giuseppe Dusmet between 11.30 and 14.30 last Wednesday, perhaps to seek help to get rid of the body. And he would have done the same on the phone, calling friends and acquaintances, telling them what he had done. In the end, however, he borrowed the shopping trolley from the owner of a mini market in the neighborhood, which he then used to transport Michelle to the bins in via Stefano Borgia.

Possible aids

The reconstruction of the moments following the fatal attack on the student who today will still be remembered in her neighborhood with two torchlight vigils is enriched with disturbing details: in the second, the presence of Mayor Roberto Gualtieri is announced.

The police are awaiting a series of replies – from the telephone records of the 17-year-old now locked up in the juvenile prison of Casal del Marmo, to whom the aggravating circumstances of concealment and vilification of a corpse are also contested, to the content of the chats and of messaging platforms stored on his and other cell phones impounded in the house — to confirm that other people knew about Michelle’s tragic end that day. And if any of them could have helped the young killer, even if only at the level of advice, on how to behave in such a situation.

The type of knife

ODS, an aspiring trapper also active in the production, consumption and perhaps the sale of narcotic and hallucinogenic substances, appeared lucid, albeit upset and under the influence of drugs, when he was taken to the police station a few moments after the discovery of the girl’s body. The confession of the crime made that night in the offices of the Flying Squad was substantially reiterated by the young man even before the investigating judge, only that to date there are still some aspects to be clarified. Not only on the possible contacts he would have had after the murder, committed with a knife with a medium blade, not excluded with a switchblade, used by pushers to cut blocks of hashish, but also on the very motive of the crime for the 17-year-old connected to a small drug debt with Michelle.

A new inspection

Awaiting the feedback from the cell phones, even that of the victim himself, acquired like all the others, the investigators are ready, perhaps already today, to return with the forensic police to the apartment in via Dusmet, in particular to the killer’s room, where it seems the mother almost never entered, to collect other elements and compare them with the statements made by the minor during the guarantee interrogation. There, for example, was the artisan laboratory for the preparation of Purple Drunk, the liquid hallucinogen used by trapper followers.

I deal it

Among the aspects to be clarified is that of the drug dealing ring which perhaps revolved around the two young men. So much so that the same family members have been heard and could be heard again in the next few days. In short, an investigation that is far from over, while the neighborhood is preparing to say a final farewell to Michelle. The funeral, scheduled for Wednesday, is expected to be full of anger and will also be preceded today by the demonstration of an extreme right-wing movement.