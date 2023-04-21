Home » Michelle Hunziker super grandmother on social media: the Swiss is in amazing shape
World

Michelle Hunziker super grandmother on social media: the Swiss is in amazing shape

by admin
Michelle Hunziker super grandmother on social media: the Swiss is in amazing shape

From Striscia la Notizia to her grandmother’s new “job”, Michelle Hunziker’s life is increasingly full and the happiness of the Swiss showgirl can be seen. After the birth of his nephew Cesare last March 30, Hunziker’s life has changed again and is always happier to share his days with his grandson.

The birth of Aurora Ramazzotti’s first child, her daughter with the singer Eros, today brought her little grandson to her grandmother. “Today at Grandma’s” the story posted by the 26-year-old on social media this morning. Whenever she can, Michelle welcomes little Cesare into her home, with the desire to share the joy of her motherhood with Aurora.

Aurora herself continues to post many images of walks around Milan with her son, taking advantage of the spring days in the Lombard metropolis. Despite the new “role” of grandmother, Michelle Hunziker always shows herself in great shape.

© breaking latest news

See also  Perestroika and glasnost: the significance of the two great reforms

You may also like

the police extract the animal from the bodywork,...

New work visas for the EU | Info

RENAULT / From May 1 Antonino Labate is...

Palermo, a homeless man died under the arcades...

Rayden, critic of his album La Victoria Imposible...

Liberation Day – Mondoworker

Charges dropped against actor Alec Baldwin in the...

Pension reform in France, the mobilization also arrives...

Koffi Arcel Bossou: “Pol the rice scientist, a...

What will the weather be like during the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy