Michelle Hunziker super grandmother on social media: the Swiss is in amazing shape

From Striscia la Notizia to her grandmother’s new “job”, Michelle Hunziker’s life is increasingly full and the happiness of the Swiss showgirl can be seen. After the birth of his nephew Cesare last March 30, Hunziker’s life has changed again and is always happier to share his days with his grandson.

The birth of Aurora Ramazzotti’s first child, her daughter with the singer Eros, today brought her little grandson to her grandmother. “Today at Grandma’s” the story posted by the 26-year-old on social media this morning. Whenever she can, Michelle welcomes little Cesare into her home, with the desire to share the joy of her motherhood with Aurora.

Aurora herself continues to post many images of walks around Milan with her son, taking advantage of the spring days in the Lombard metropolis. Despite the new “role” of grandmother, Michelle Hunziker always shows herself in great shape.

