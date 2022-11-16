NEW YORK – Shocked by racism by Donald Trump and convinced that in the 2016 elections she had won not only one tycoon, but a violent idea of ​​America. After the success of Becomingl’ex first lady MichelleObama has published a new book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times (in Italy The light that is in usGarzanti), a sentimental journey into the life of the wife of a president of the United States, between anecdotes and reflections around a polarised, gloomy, in some ways vicious country.

Per