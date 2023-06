New York – When Amer Ghalib, the first Muslim mayor of Yemeni origin in the United States, was elected in November two years ago, the Democrats took to the streets and threw confetti as he passed. They said that Hamtramck, a suburb of 30,000 outside Detroit, Michigan, the first with a Muslim-majority city council, had given the multicultural answer to Trump’s Islamophobic rhetoric.

