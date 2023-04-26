Microsoft and Activision: UK blocks acquisition due to cloud monopoly risk, MS will appeal

The wait has come final decision from the CMA britannica on theMicrosoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzardand it is decidedly different from what seemed to be looming in recent days: the UK antitrust has in fact blocked the operationbased on alleged monopoly risks related to cloud gaming.

As stated in official government document published in these minutes, the main question lies precisely on cloud gaming. The CMA had ruled out the monopoly risk linked to the console market: as we had seen, the provisional decision maintained that the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft would not have created a threat to the competitiveness of the market, however leaving further avenues of investigation open .

The one that has proved to have the greatest impact is therefore that of cloud gaming, the only area in which, actually, Microsoft is currently in an advantageous position, on the gaming market front. The CMA has staked everything on this aspect and has seen risks in terms of “innovation” and “possibility of choice”, which could be stifled by the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, which is already in a position of advantage on the cloud front.

According to reports from the CMA, Microsoft currently controls 60-70% of the cloud gaming market, which clashes with the need for a “free and competitive” market in this space, as reported by the British antitrust. The question was put to Microsoft, which in turn would have proposed some “behavioral” remedies, in the sense of solutions and concessions to ensure market opening, but these were not judged sufficient by the CMA.

Among the risks, the British antitrust has also included the possibility that Microsoft could increase the price of Game Pass to reflect the increase in the value of the offer, in addition to the obvious advantages in terms of diffusion for the subscription service, once it Activision Blizzard titles had entered the catalog.

Microsoft, through a press release from the president Brad Smith, has however reported that it intends to continue fighting to complete the acquisition operation, by appealing.

“We remain fully committed to this acquisition and will appeal it,” Smith’s statement reads. “The CMA’s decision rejects a proposed pragmatic path to solve competitiveness problems and discourages technological innovation and investment in the UK. We have already entered into agreements to bring Activision Blizzard games to over 150 million devices and remain committed to support these deals through regulatory remedies. We are particularly sorry that, after lengthy deliberation processes, this decision still appears to be tainted by an incorrect view of this market and of how important cloud technology actually works.”

At this point, we are waiting to see how the issue will evolve, even with the decision of the European Commission expected in the coming weeks, although it is getting quite uphill for Microsoft.