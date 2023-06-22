Microsoft announces a price hike for Series X and Game Pass

Following a detailed preview published by the portal The Verge, Microsoft has essentially confirmed a series of price increases arriving during the summer. The price changes concern the console Series X and the service Game Pass. Let’s see all the details together.

From August 1stthe list price of Series Xthe top-of-the-range console from Microsoft, will go up by €50, going from the current €499.99 to 549.99€thus positioning itself at the same price level as the rival Sony-branded console, which carried out a similar “retouch” about a year ago.

The increase does not concern Series Swhich will continue to be offered at the introductory price.

Regarding the Game Pass service, the increases will start for new customers from the day July 6th and provide for the formula Game Pass Ultimate an increase of €2, from €12.99 a €14.99 per monthwhile as regards the only Game Pass the increase will be one Euro, from €9.99 to 10.99€. No increases are foreseen for the PC Game Pass service sold individually.

To all those in possession of a Game Pass subscription monthly active on the date of entry into force of the new tariff regime, an extension of the old prices is granted until August 13th.

To subscriptions annuals on the other hand, the new prices will be applied at the time of their renewal.

The substantial confirmation of this information came through a note sent to The Verge portal by Kari Perez, global head of Xbox communications, who underlined how Microsoft has kept its prices steady for many years [sia Series X che Game Pass vengono ancor’oggi venduti al prezzo fissato al loro debutto, ndr] and that these adjustments only reflect the competitive conditions in the respective markets.

