Microsoft announces an Xbox Series X bundle with Diablo IV

Microsoft announces an Xbox Series X bundle with Diablo IV

If you were thinking of getting an Xbox Series X just in time to play it Diablo IV at launch, here’s an interesting opportunity: Microsoft has announced a bundle Xbox Series X + Diablo IV at the price of 559,00 Euro.

The bundle is bookable from today on the Microsoft Store and will be released simultaneously with the launch of Blizzard’s highly anticipated action-RPG, the June 6th. In addition to the console and the game, the bundle also includes the Lightbringer mount with Barding of Faith mount armor for the game, plus some extra items for use in other Blizzard titles:

  • Winged Darkness Umber Cosmetic Item Set (for Diablo Immortal)
  • Ali Inarius and Pup Murloc (for Diablo III)
  • Cavalcatura Amalgam of Rage (per World of Warcraft)

If you are interested in buying, there is nothing left for you proceed to pre-order!

