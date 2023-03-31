Microsoft today announced the two titles that will be downloadable for free by users Xbox Live Gold e Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in the month of April.

We thus discover that fromApril 1st they will arrive on simulator of “spaceship decor“ Out of Space: Couch EditionWhile dal 16 the excellent turn-based strategy title will be available Peaky Blinders: Mastermind.

Here are the descriptions of the two games:

Out of Space: Couch Edition There’s no place like home, especially when adrift in space. The challenge is that a deadly alien infestation has also taken over. You will have to use all your strategic skills to keep the home of each newly spawned spaceship clean and comfortable, creating resources and recycling the alien goo, automating the tasks. Play with friends to build a sustainable environment to live together. Peaky Blinders: Mastermind A plot is afoot to put the family out of business and it’s up to you to find out. Set before the first season of the hit series, you control six key members of the Shelby family, each with different strengths and weaknesses. If you need to bribe a cop, use Polly, but if you need to break down a door or crack some skulls, take control of Arthur. By using the right person at the right time and using the game’s unique mechanics to move back or forward in time, you can be the mastermind that gets everyone in sync to help unlock puzzles.