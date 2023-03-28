After marketing last year the new Elite Series 2 Core Controller, a white, cheaper and less equipped version of the famous “Pro” controller for Xbox, Microsoft today announced the availability of the controller in two new colors: blue and red.

These two new versions cost 139.99 Euros and are now available for purchase; you can choose your favorite color and buy it directly from the Microsoft site.

The announcement is accompanied by a fun trailer that shows us the eternal struggle between blue and red: here it is below!