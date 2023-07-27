Home » Microsoft announces Games With Gold for August
World

Microsoft announces Games With Gold for August

by admin
Microsoft announces Games With Gold for August

Microsoft today announced the two titles that will be downloadable for free by users Xbox Live Gold e Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in the month of Augustamong the last before the program is retired in September, with the transformation of Live Gold into Game Pass Core.

We thus discover that fromAugust 1st 3D platformer is coming Blue FireWhile dal 16 the arcade racer will be available Inertial Drift.

Here are the descriptions of the two games:

Blue Fire

The forces of evil have taken over the world of Penumbra. They need a warrior of light and dark! Embark on a journey that will take you to explore temples filled with 3D platforming challenges, battle savage enemies, and complete side quests. Master the art of movement as you tackle increasingly challenging Void puzzles and unlock secrets that will save the day.

Inertial Drift

Can you master the perfect drift? Drive into a retro 90s future in this arcade racing game that features a unique driving model and dual stick drift mechanism. Choose from 16 unique cars and 20 wild tracks to traverse the neon streets. Level up your skills in the single player story and then prove you’re the best in multiplayer.

MX Video – Xbox Series X | S

See also  Michigan, black face on the ground killed by police officer with two gunshots in the back of the head

You may also like

Ferragamo bags get a ‘mini’ version – MONDO...

A Palestinian response to Tom Friedman – breaking...

Udinese market – New name for the defense...

Cardinal Parolin Holds Cordial Meeting with Prime Minister...

ECB raises interest rates to 4.25% from 4.0%

South of Port-au-Prince

Cuban Woman Shares Heartbreaking Testimony after Tragic Car...

Washington Post on Meloni from Biden: “Aggressive with...

Pope Francis Establishes Nguyen Van Thuan Foundation, Replacing...

The man from Belgrade was found by his...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy