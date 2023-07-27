Microsoft announces Games With Gold for August

Microsoft today announced the two titles that will be downloadable for free by users Xbox Live Gold e Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in the month of Augustamong the last before the program is retired in September, with the transformation of Live Gold into Game Pass Core.

We thus discover that fromAugust 1st 3D platformer is coming Blue FireWhile dal 16 the arcade racer will be available Inertial Drift.

Here are the descriptions of the two games:

Blue Fire The forces of evil have taken over the world of Penumbra. They need a warrior of light and dark! Embark on a journey that will take you to explore temples filled with 3D platforming challenges, battle savage enemies, and complete side quests. Master the art of movement as you tackle increasingly challenging Void puzzles and unlock secrets that will save the day. Inertial Drift Can you master the perfect drift? Drive into a retro 90s future in this arcade racing game that features a unique driving model and dual stick drift mechanism. Choose from 16 unique cars and 20 wild tracks to traverse the neon streets. Level up your skills in the single player story and then prove you’re the best in multiplayer.

MX Video – Xbox Series X | S

