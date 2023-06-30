Microsoft announces Games With Gold for July

Microsoft today announced the two titles that will be downloadable for free by users Xbox Live Gold e Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in the month of July.

We thus discover that fromJuly 1st the horror title will come DarkwoodWhile dal 16 hand drawn puzzle adventure will be available When the Past was Around.

Here are the descriptions of the two games:

Darkwood Wander by day, survive by night. Darkwood is a different kind of survival horror game that builds tension through a simmering atmosphere, without relying on sudden scares. When the sun is out, explore the open world of the corrupted woods to collect weapons and materials. Once the sun goes down, you’ll have to hole up surrounded by whatever traps and barriers you can construct, praying you can hide or fight the creatures that emerge in the darkness. Good luck getting through the night with body and mind intact. When the Past was Around Discover the heartwarming and bittersweet love story of Eda and Owl. Unlock puzzles in a beautifully rendered point-and-click adventure with hand-drawn art and a magical soundtrack that will accompany you for days. It’s a relaxing and meditative game that reflects on love and loss in a surreal world of rooms disjointed by memory and time.

