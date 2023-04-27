Home » Microsoft announces Games With Gold in May
Microsoft announces Games With Gold in May

by admin
Microsoft today announced the two titles that will be downloadable for free by users Xbox Live Gold e Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in the month of maggio.

We thus discover that from1 maggio will come on racer between pods Star Wars Episode I RacerWhile dal 16 the puzzle-platformer will be available Hoa.

Here are the descriptions of the two games:

Star Wars Episode I Racer

Climb in and buckle up for some old-school “Star Wars Episode I”-style podracing action. Play as young Anakin Skywalker or one of over twenty-one podracers. Fire up the two massive jet engines and reach 600mph as you hurtle over burning methane lakes, through meteor showers, outrun Tusken Raiders and more. May the force be with you!

Hoa

Travel to the beautiful world of Hoa, inspired by mythology. You are the titular fairy who returns to her homeland to reinvigorate the land and its inhabitants. It is a relaxing and meditative puzzle-platformer that will completely enthrall you with its hand-painted art and beautiful soundtrack. Lose yourself in the little wonders.

