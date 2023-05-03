Microsoft announces June Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct schedule

After letting us know that the two most awaited events by Xbox fans, theXbox Games Showcase it’s li Starfield Directwill take place onJune 11thMicrosoft has now revealed the time in which we will be able to follow the two events: at 19:00 (Italian time).

The Redmond house has not confirmed the duration of the two events, which according to some rumors would be a total of 2 ore. This is what was anticipated on the two events, which will take place one after the other:

Join us to find out new surprises and previews by our talented internal studies and from ours numerous creative partners all over the world. This is the day players have been waiting to see what’s coming to Xbox, PC and Game Pass. Starfield Direct will invite you to join Bethesda Game Studios for find out much, much more about Starfieldcon tons of new gameplaydeveloper interviews, and behind-the-scenes insider information.

The event will as usual be followed live on the Xbox Twitch and YouTube channels, but of course also on our Twitch channel where we will comment it together!

Microsoft also revealed that, the June 13 at 19:00will also take place live Xbox Games Showcase Extendedwith speeches from developers and insights into the games featured at the event.

Appointment then for June 11th and 13th: don’t miss it!