Microsoft announced availability starting today, ed at the price of 69,99 €of the new Stormcloud Vapor Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller which introduces a new one “vortex” blue coloring plus non-slip grip on the triggers, shoulder buttons and back, and rubber grips.

The controller is already available on the Microsoft Storeand below you will find some pictures: good shopping!

MX Video – Xbox – Accessories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook