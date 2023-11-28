Home » Microsoft announces “Xbox news not to be missed”
Microsoft announces “Xbox news not to be missed”

L’December 8 at 1:30 in the morning the expected will take place The Game Awards, which in addition to rewarding the best games of the year will, as always, be the scene of announcements and new trailers. And it seems like that Xbox has some surprises in store for us!

In a message released on its social channels, Microsoft invited players to tune in to the event to watch important announcements and especially, “Xbox news you won’t want to miss“!

What will it be about? It’s hard to say: we already know that the launch date for the highly anticipated Xbox version of Baldur’s Gate 3and some speculate that the game will be “shadowdroppato” in Game Pass the same night as the event. Others speculate connections with the GTA VI reveal, but we don’t know if it will actually happen at the TGA. The more conservative ones instead think of a new one gameplay with release date Of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade IIo alla Indiana Jones gameplay reveal.

Are these expectations exaggerated? Is it better to stay with our feet on the ground? We await the TGA to find out!

