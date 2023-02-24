Microsoft reminds us that the twelfth World Update Of Microsoft Flight Simulatordedicated to New Zeland and which introduces numerous characteristic locations reproduced with photorealistic fidelity, including the Hobbiton County (Hobbiton in the original), part of the set of Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings and now a famous tourist resort.

Jewel of the Pacific Southwest, born of volcanic fire and carved by sea and sky, the New Zeland is renowned throughout the world for its breathtaking views, fromAoraki/Mount Cookthe highest mountain in the country at 3,724 km above sea level, al Milford Sounda spectacular fjord that the novel Rudyard Kipling called the eighth wonder of the world, alla Sky Tower di Aucklandone of the tallest structures on the planet, alla Bay of Islandsa group of 144 islands and numerous small peninsulas and inlets.

The Microsoft Flight Simulator team gathered the latest geographic data to create the World Update XII: New Zealand, including satellite images, aerial photographs and digital elevation models. The team even incorporated the Hobbiton movie set on the North Island of New Zealandsurrounded by the unique natural splendor of the region.

World Update XII: New Zealand features seven new cities created using high-resolution photogrammetry data and triangulated modeling:

Auckland

Christchurch

Hamilton

Nelson

Queenstown

Tauranga

Wellington

Orbx, the acclaimed scenario developer, also offers 62 hand-crafted points of interest to experience in flight. Additionally, thanks to Orbx and NZA Simulations, nine hand-crafted airports are available:

Gisborne Airport (NZGS)

Milford Sound Airport (NZMF)

Martins Bay Airfield (NZMJ)

River Gorge Airstrip (NZQE)

Aeroporto di Rotorua (NZRO)

Lake Tekapo Airport (NZTL)

Whangarei Airport (NZWR)

Westport Airport (NZWS)

Quintin Lodge Airstrip (T004)

To round out the release, Perfect Flight has created ten missions that invite simulators to explore the country’s myriad attractions, test their skills and bask in the majesty of New Zealand’s diverse landscapes from above. These missions include:

Three journeys in stages:

The North Island of New Zealand with a Textron Aviation Beechcraft Bonanza G36.

The South Island of New Zealand aboard a Pilatus PC-6/B2-H4 Turbo Porter G950.

An historic recreation of the country’s first air route in a Douglas DC-3 Classic

Three flights of discovery:

Auckland, the country’s largest city, in a Cessna 152

Queenstown in a Guimbal Cabri G2 helicopter

Lake Benmore with a DG Aviation DG-1001E neo-glider

Four landing challenges:

A landing in high winds at Wellington Airport (NZWN) with an Airbus A320neo

An epic landing at Ryan’s Creek Aerodrome (NZRC) with a Cessna 172 Skyhawk

A technical landing at Gorge River Airstrip (NZQE) with a Savage Cub

A famous challenge with an Airbus A310-300 at Christchurch Airport (NZCH).

We now leave you with the trailer showing the update.