Microsoft gasi Xbox Live Gold i lansira Game Pass Core | MobIT

After 20 years, Microsoft has decided to shut down the popular Xbox Live subscription.

If after September 14 you decide to subscribe to one of Xbox of Microsoft services, the offer will no longer contain an offer that has existed for more than 20 years. The giant from Redmond has decided to shut down Xbox Live Gold from that date, that is, to replace it with a completely new service – Game Pass Core.

It cannot be said that such a decision was not expected. Since the launch of Game Pass, Live Gold has been a secondary service for Microsoft, and for gamers only a cheaper option that allows them multiplayer functionality on the Xbox console, along with regular free games through the Games With Gold program.

Unfortunately, Games with Gold is also shutting down, and subscribers will be able to download the last titles until September 1st, after which they will still have access if they are subscribed to the Game Pass Core or Ultimate service.



Microsoft is shutting down Xbox Live Gold and launching a new service

Instead, Game Pass Core, the new core service, will also offer subscribers access to the multiplayer, but with 25 select games from the Game Pass offering that will rotate over time, as well as access to membership offers and discounts – for the same $9.99 price. per month, or $59.99 per year.

Unfortunately, subscriptions on the Xbox console are still not officially available, so owners of these consoles in these areas will still have to find various ways to access them. What is available is PC Game Pass, which brings several hundred titles to PCs for $9.99.

Below you can see the incomplete list of games that will definitely be available to Game Pass Core subscribers on September 14, and Microsoft claims that they will be updated 2-3 times a year:

Among UsDescendersDishonored 2Doom EternalFable AnniversaryFallout 4Fallout 76Forza Horizon 4Gears 5GroundedHalo 5: GuardiansHalo Wars 2Hellblade: Senua’s SacrificeHuman Fall FlatInsideOri & The Will of the WispsPsychonauts 2State of Decay 2The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

Just to remind you – if you want to buy an Xbox Series X console, you still have a little time left to go cheaper. The company has announced that it will raise prices from August 1.

Xbox Game Pass Core

