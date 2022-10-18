Home World Microsoft is laying off 1,000 employees in various divisions around the world
World

by admin
Microsoft fired nearly 1,000 employees in various divisions around the world this week, accounting for less than 1% of the workforce, which stood at 221,000 at the end of June. Axios reports it.

The company then implemented the announcement made in July, becoming the latest tech company to show any signs of concern about the future of demand.

In July, the company said that a small number of roles had been eliminated and that it would increase its headcount in the future.

Several tech companies, including Meta, and Snap, have been cutting jobs and hiring hires in recent months as global economic growth slows due to rising interest rates, inflation and the energy crisis in Europe.

