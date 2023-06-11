Home » Microsoft officially announces Starfield Controller and Headset, available tomorrow
Microsoft officially announces Starfield Controller and Headset, available tomorrow

By now their existence was already widely leaked, but Microsoft took advantage of tonight’s Starfield Direct to officially announce the Controller e l’Headset Xbox Limited Edition di Starfieldwhich recall the artistic design of the highly anticipated RPG.

The two accessories will be available from tomorrow in the affiliated chains, and certainly also for direct purchase on the Microsoft Store; the price in Dollars is $79.99 for the Controller and $124.99 for the Headset, and we expect similar – or perhaps slightly lower – figures for Europe. Waiting to be able to buy them, admire them in the announcement trailer!

