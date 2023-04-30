Microsoft officially stops production: they will no longer be sold | A piece of history closes

It’s not as dramatic as the Asian press predicted, but still the story Microsoft put an end to was forty years old.

The Colossus of Redmond has decided to go both ways on his path to leadership as a High Tech. The first is now there for all to see. The decision to become the capital of OpenAI is a kind of one-to-one correspondence.

Microsoft funds the expenses of Sam Altaman’s non-profit organization, in exchange it took the leadership in the field of Artificial Intelligence, with ChatGPT (and not only) on Bing AI, the revving was one of the strong ones. The other road on which the company created by Bill Gatese and Paul Allen has decided to run is called Surface. In this sense, Microsoft will no longer produce mice, keyboards and webcams with its brand. An epochal choice, exactly 40 years after its first launch. The Redmond giant has decided to focus on its branded PC accessories Surface, which, in fact, include mice, keyboards, pens and more.

“Moving forward, we’re focusing on our portfolio of branded Windows PC accessories Surface“, so Dan Laycock, senior communications manager at Microsoft, in a statement to The Verge. The top executive reassures everyone.

“We will continue to offer a range of Surface-branded PC accessories, including mice, keyboards, pens, docks, adaptive accessories and more. Existing Microsoft-branded PC accessories such as mice, keyboards and webcams will continue to be sold in existing markets at existing retail prices while supplies last.

The end of an era, that’s why

While best known for its operating systems, software, and home consoles, Microsoft has a long history of manufacturing PC accessories, ranging from mice and keyboards to pens and headsets, which it sells to consumers, worldwide. Anyone in his life has used a Microsoft-branded accessory at least in life, and for the more romantic it is still a bad blow.

Unfortunately for the most nostalgic Microsoft will immediately stop producing mice, keyboards, webcams and other accessories, planning to focus on the brand and accessories Surface: a change will significantly reduce Microsoft’s accessories portfolio, and current stocks will still be on sale until sold out at various retailers, in favor of something else.

The Redmond giant will consolidate its ranges of Windows peripherals under the brand Surface, that is, all should be designed to work with computers of the same name. The decision to discontinue Microsoft-branded hardware marks the end of an era that began with the release of the first Microsoft mouse in the early 1980s.

