Microsoft reminds us of Tuesday's appointment

Microsoft reminds us of Tuesday's appointment

The Showcase just ended was full of announcements and trailers, but for some games many would have liked to see more; in this regard Microsoft reminds us that tuesday 13Always at 19:00will take place onXbox Games Showcase Extendedin which we will deepen the knowledge of many of the games shown.

In fact, this is what is officially declared:

The event will offer insights into what was seen in Avowed, Towerborne, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom e Microsoft Flight Simulator – Dune Expansion, as well as games from our creative partners that we didn’t show you today. We’ll have in-depth interviews, background stories, gameplay walkthroughs with never-before-seen footage, and so much more!

We therefore refer you to Tuesday to find out more about these and other games (including Forza Motorsport), of course also with us on our Twitch channel!

