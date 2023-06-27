Home » Microsoft, tick off a list of studios targeted for a possible acquisition
World

Microsoft, tick off a list of studios targeted for a possible acquisition

by admin
Microsoft, tick off a list of studios targeted for a possible acquisition

Apparently Microsoft drew up one study list listed for a can acquisition and the document popped up online, coincidentally in the middle of the hearing that sees the Redmond house opposing the FTC regarding the purchase of Activision Blizzard.

In short, the company didn’t only consider Bungie and SEGA to push Xbox Game Pass, but it had its eye on different development teams based on their characteristics and strengths, waiting to make their move.

L’list Microsoft’s prepared “studies to watch” include:

A44
Bonfire Studios
Counterplay Games
Dreamhaven
Ember Lab
Facepunch Studios
Fatshark
Ghost Ship Games
Hazelight Studios
Heart Machine
Hello Games
Moon Studios
Mundfish
Proletariat
Striking Distance Studios
Team Cherry

Obviously some names stand out above the others: we have Hollow Knight’s Team Cherry, The Callisto Protocol’s Striking Distance Studios, of course Moon Studios from the Ori series, Mundfish who just made the excellent Atomic Heart, Hello Games with its No Man’s Sky and then again Hazelight Studios by Josef Fares and Ember Lab, the authors of Kena: Bridge of Spirits.

There is really a lot of quality in this selection, and the interesting thing is that it is probably not a closed chapter, but a list that is still active, which could produce new acquisitions in the future.

See also  Collaborative detection and tracking intelligence sharing to enhance sinking capabilities The United States, Japan and South Korea's three-party anti-submarine joint exercise ended

You may also like

Daily horoscope for June 27, 2023 | Magazine...

Palermo, great protagonists for the 120th anniversary of...

SNT The Piedmontese company is looking for five...

Weather forecast Tuesday June 27, 2023 | weather...

Elections Greece, Mitsotakis’ centre-right wins with 40%: he...

Putin weakened by Prigozhin’s attempted coup: are we...

Weather forecast. Fire smoke from Canada reaches Europe...

Locals of Bistrica blocked the arrival of work...

The counter-offensive advances: the first troops of Kiev...

Russia said it intercepted Ukrainian tactical missiles and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy