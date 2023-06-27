Microsoft, tick off a list of studios targeted for a possible acquisition

Apparently Microsoft drew up one study list listed for a can acquisition and the document popped up online, coincidentally in the middle of the hearing that sees the Redmond house opposing the FTC regarding the purchase of Activision Blizzard.

In short, the company didn’t only consider Bungie and SEGA to push Xbox Game Pass, but it had its eye on different development teams based on their characteristics and strengths, waiting to make their move.

L’list Microsoft’s prepared “studies to watch” include:

A44

Bonfire Studios

Counterplay Games

Dreamhaven

Ember Lab

Facepunch Studios

Fatshark

Ghost Ship Games

Hazelight Studios

Heart Machine

Hello Games

Moon Studios

Mundfish

Proletariat

Striking Distance Studios

Team Cherry

Obviously some names stand out above the others: we have Hollow Knight’s Team Cherry, The Callisto Protocol’s Striking Distance Studios, of course Moon Studios from the Ori series, Mundfish who just made the excellent Atomic Heart, Hello Games with its No Man’s Sky and then again Hazelight Studios by Josef Fares and Ember Lab, the authors of Kena: Bridge of Spirits.

There is really a lot of quality in this selection, and the interesting thing is that it is probably not a closed chapter, but a list that is still active, which could produce new acquisitions in the future.

