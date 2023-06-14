Microsoft, US judge blocks the acquisition of Activision

A federal judge has approved a request from the Federal Trade Commission US to temporarily block Microsoft Corp.’s $69 billion acquisition of video game maker Activision Blizzard Inc. US media reported.

The United States District Judge, Edward Davila, issued a temporary restraining order and set an evidentiary hearing for June 22. In April, the UK authorities had rejected the maxi purchase. In motivating the rejection, London had explained that Activision, with its popular ‘Call of Duty‘, would have granted too much power to Microsoft in the cloud video game sector and that the Redmond giant has failed to wipe out the worries and doubts about the effects of the announced wedding on the nascent and rapidly growing industry.