Home » Microsoft, US judge blocks the acquisition of Activision
World

Microsoft, US judge blocks the acquisition of Activision

by admin
Microsoft, US judge blocks the acquisition of Activision

A federal judge has approved a request from the Federal Trade Commission US to temporarily block Microsoft Corp.’s $69 billion acquisition of video game maker Activision Blizzard Inc. US media reported.

The United States District Judge, Edward Davila, issued a temporary restraining order and set an evidentiary hearing for June 22. In April, the UK authorities had rejected the maxi purchase. In motivating the rejection, London had explained that Activision, with its popular ‘Call of Duty‘, would have granted too much power to Microsoft in the cloud video game sector and that the Redmond giant has failed to wipe out the worries and doubts about the effects of the announced wedding on the nascent and rapidly growing industry.

See also  US, stop on drilling licenses in Alaska. Biden cancels Trump's green light

You may also like

Udinese News – Possible training dates / Here...

News Udinese – Vicenza or Catanzaro? / The...

World Oceans Day, the NGO BiodiverCité and its...

Pep Guardiola, the best manager of all time?...

At least 103 dead in shipwreck in central...

There are no children among the injured in...

Momčilo Antonijević on horse chestnut for varicose veins...

Mirrorless camera: Advantages and disadvantages for an informed...

Trump “guardian” of Biden and Obama – Corriere...

Reuters report: Trust in traditional media news has...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy