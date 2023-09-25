Microsoft working on First Party titles with Japanese studios

Taking advantage of his presence at Tokyo Game Showthe Japanese newspaper Game Watch ha interviewed the head of Microsoft’s Gaming division Phil Spencerasking among other things whether any major First Party titles are in development in Japan.

Spencer’s response was that, although nothing can be announced yet, Xbox Game Studios is working on several titles in collaboration with Japanese studios. We therefore imagine that these are titles developed under the wing of the section Xbox Game Studios Publishingwhich produces First Party titles made by third-party developers (which many also incorrectly call “Second Party”).

Unfortunately, if these titles have not yet been announced, it means that their release is not too close, and Microsoft probably wants to avoid making the same mistake made with Scalebound, fueling the hype around a very immature game that never came out: we will have to wait until these projects are closer to launch to find out what it is. Let’s hope it doesn’t take too long!

