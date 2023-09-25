Home » Microsoft working on First Party titles with Japanese studios
World

Microsoft working on First Party titles with Japanese studios

by admin
Microsoft working on First Party titles with Japanese studios

Taking advantage of his presence at Tokyo Game Showthe Japanese newspaper Game Watch ha interviewed the head of Microsoft’s Gaming division Phil Spencerasking among other things whether any major First Party titles are in development in Japan.

Spencer’s response was that, although nothing can be announced yet, Xbox Game Studios is working on several titles in collaboration with Japanese studios. We therefore imagine that these are titles developed under the wing of the section Xbox Game Studios Publishingwhich produces First Party titles made by third-party developers (which many also incorrectly call “Second Party”).

Unfortunately, if these titles have not yet been announced, it means that their release is not too close, and Microsoft probably wants to avoid making the same mistake made with Scalebound, fueling the hype around a very immature game that never came out: we will have to wait until these projects are closer to launch to find out what it is. Let’s hope it doesn’t take too long!

MX Video – Xbox Series X | S

See also  Paris, students march again after the general strike: "We will not accept compromises. Now Macron must listen to us"

You may also like

Mexican President López Obrador to Meet with US...

RABEN SITTAM A new partnership began in September...

The Breeders celebrate anniversary with J Mascis (Dinosaur...

Russian Opponent Vladimir Kara-Murza Sentenced to 25 Years...

France will withdraw its soldiers from Niger

ajaks dismissed the director | Sport

Recent Modification of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) Program...

Migrants, Crosetto against Germany: ‘Money for NGOs? Serious’....

Antonio Bossolo is world champion in parataewkondo, the...

WINDTRE, l’offerta per iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy